OldTime Dancing

Come out for an evening of dancing fun! No experience necessary, all ages welcome!

Contra longlines, circles, squares, waltzes, and couple mixers. All dances taught before calling. No partner necessary. Barry Dupen is calling and our band will be our very own riverrun country dance band.

Cost: $8.00/regular; $5.00/student and unwaged; $4.00 under 12; $20/family. Those on limited incomes can pay what they feel they can afford. You pay at the door; cash only please.