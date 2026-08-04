OldTime Dancing

Come out for an evening of dancing fun! No experience necessary, all ages welcome! Please join us on Friday, August 21st for the first dance of our new year! Contra longlines, circles, squares, waltzes, and couple mixers. All dances taught before calling. No partner necessary. Lisa Sutton is calling and our band will be Impromptunes. The Impromptunes are Peter Martin (hammered dulcimer/flutes), Laurie Eberhardt (piano) and Rania Adamczyk (fiddle).

Cost: $8.00/regular; $5.00/student and unwaged; $4.00 under 12; $20/family. Those on limited incomes can pay what they feel they can afford. You pay at the door; cash only please.

