One Time Out presents original compositions by saxophonist Michael Hudson-Casanova and guitarist Andrew Sudhibhasilp alongside creative arrangements of selected works by influential contemporary composers including Paul Motian, Bill Frisell, Kenny Wheeler, and Carla Bley. The ensemble combines lyrical composition with adventurous improvisation, exploring a broad palette of textures, dynamics, and collective interaction. Often moving between haunting melodic landscapes and expressive, open improvisation, the project balances original creative work with thoughtfully reimagined repertoire, creating a contemporary musical dialogue between the ensemble's own compositions and the influential works that have inspired its artistic voice.

Michael Hudson-Casanova – saxophone

Mark Feldman - Violin

Andrew Sudhibhasilp - guitar

Tommaso Moretti - drums

