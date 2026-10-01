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One Time Out

One Time Out

One Time Out presents original compositions by saxophonist Michael Hudson-Casanova and guitarist Andrew Sudhibhasilp alongside creative arrangements of selected works by influential contemporary composers including Paul Motian, Bill Frisell, Kenny Wheeler, and Carla Bley. The ensemble combines lyrical composition with adventurous improvisation, exploring a broad palette of textures, dynamics, and collective interaction. Often moving between haunting melodic landscapes and expressive, open improvisation, the project balances original creative work with thoughtfully reimagined repertoire, creating a contemporary musical dialogue between the ensemble's own compositions and the influential works that have inspired its artistic voice.

Michael Hudson-Casanova – saxophone
Mark Feldman - Violin
Andrew Sudhibhasilp - guitar
Tommaso Moretti - drums

Merriman's Playhouse
$10-$20
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org
Merriman's Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave. Suite #135
South Bend, 46617
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org/