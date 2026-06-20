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Plein Air Gatherings with Dave Broerman

Plein Air Gatherings with Dave Broerman

Throughout the summer there are multiple opportunities to gather for a Wednesday night Plein Air Gatherings with Dave Broerman. These are free to attend and limited art supplies are available.

Wawasee Fine Arts Gallery
Every week through Jul 29, 2026.
Wednesday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM

Event Supported By

Chautauqua-Wawasee
5743777543
info@chautauquawawasee.org
http://www.chqw.org
Wawasee Fine Arts Gallery
10601 SR 13
Syracuse, Indiana 46567
(574) 377-7543
info@chautauquawawasee.org
https://www.chautauquawawasee.org/2026-plein-air-programs-at-chautauqua-wawasee/