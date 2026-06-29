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Pyrography Quintet

Pyrography Quintet

Paul Hecht's Pyrography was hailed as "one of the best jazz releases of 2025" (Tim Larsen, JazzViews), and now Hecht has released a follow-up, Pyrography II, expanding from quartet to quintet. With the stellar James Davis on trumpet, along with a sensitive, fiery rhythm section of Ben Dillinger on bass and Gustavo Cortiñas on drums, Michael Hudson-Casanova joins the group on alto saxophone. All have been frequent performers on the Merrimans' stage.

Paul Hecht - piano
James Davis - trumpet
Michael Hudson-Casanova - alto saxophone
Ben Dillinger - bass
Gustavo Cortiñas - drums

Merrimans' Playhouse
$6-$15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135
South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org