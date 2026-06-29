Pyrography Quintet
Pyrography Quintet
Paul Hecht's Pyrography was hailed as "one of the best jazz releases of 2025" (Tim Larsen, JazzViews), and now Hecht has released a follow-up, Pyrography II, expanding from quartet to quintet. With the stellar James Davis on trumpet, along with a sensitive, fiery rhythm section of Ben Dillinger on bass and Gustavo Cortiñas on drums, Michael Hudson-Casanova joins the group on alto saxophone. All have been frequent performers on the Merrimans' stage.
Paul Hecht - piano
James Davis - trumpet
Michael Hudson-Casanova - alto saxophone
Ben Dillinger - bass
Gustavo Cortiñas - drums
Merrimans' Playhouse
$6-$15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com