Pyrography Quintet

Paul Hecht's Pyrography was hailed as "one of the best jazz releases of 2025" (Tim Larsen, JazzViews), and now Hecht has released a follow-up, Pyrography II, expanding from quartet to quintet. With the stellar James Davis on trumpet, along with a sensitive, fiery rhythm section of Ben Dillinger on bass and Gustavo Cortiñas on drums, Michael Hudson-Casanova joins the group on alto saxophone. All have been frequent performers on the Merrimans' stage.

Paul Hecht - piano

James Davis - trumpet

Michael Hudson-Casanova - alto saxophone

Ben Dillinger - bass

Gustavo Cortiñas - drums

