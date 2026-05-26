Silver Swans Paddle
Silver Swans Paddle
Take in the beauty of the St. Joseph River while paddling at a comfortable pace and connecting with others! Choose your vessel and be guided along the river by park staff. Once on the water, this paddle will be around 3 hours. This event is for those aged 55 and over. Registration and payment required by Friday, June 5.
St. Patrick's County Park: Brown Barn
$30 per person
02:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
St. Joseph County Parks
574-277-4828
jhartzke@sjcparks.org
St. Patrick's County Park: Brown Barn
50651 Laurel RoadSouth Bend, Indiana 46637
(574) 654-3155
bendixwoods@sjcparks.org