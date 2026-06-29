Sofia Goodman Trio

Award-winning drummer Sofia Goodman is known for her distinctive sound, expressive musicality, and dynamic approach to jazz performance and composition.

Sofia Goodman is an award-winning drummer, composer and bandleader residing in Nashville, TN, whose work has been internationally recognized in the press from sources like DownBeat and Jazziz. Since 2017, her group has toured the U.S, appearing at many notable venues and festivals, including USM Jazz & Blues Festival, where her quartet was the headliner. An accomplished bandleader and arranger, she has developed repertoire for her trio, quartet, septet, octet and more.

Sofia Goodman - drums

Matt Twaddle - piano

Santino Taffarella - bass

