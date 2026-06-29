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Sofia Goodman Trio

Sofia Goodman Trio

Award-winning drummer Sofia Goodman is known for her distinctive sound, expressive musicality, and dynamic approach to jazz performance and composition.
Sofia Goodman is an award-winning drummer, composer and bandleader residing in Nashville, TN, whose work has been internationally recognized in the press from sources like DownBeat and Jazziz. Since 2017, her group has toured the U.S, appearing at many notable venues and festivals, including USM Jazz & Blues Festival, where her quartet was the headliner. An accomplished bandleader and arranger, she has developed repertoire for her trio, quartet, septet, octet and more.

Sofia Goodman - drums
Matt Twaddle - piano
Santino Taffarella - bass

Merrimans' Playhouse
$20 general/ $10 student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135
South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org