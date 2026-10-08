Speak or Treat 2026: Free Leadership Event for Michiana
Speak or Treat 2026: Free Leadership Event for Michiana
A free, one-day leadership event for the people who lead Michiana's schools, businesses, churches and nonprofits. Keynote by David PowerTalk (Positioning for Unstoppable Success), followed by Obet Pabon II on the WOW Framework and short, practical sessions from local speakers and coaches on leadership, school climate, communication and wellness. Booth networking in the afternoon. Doors open 8 AM
Izaak Walton League Lodge
Free
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
WOW with Obet
obet@wowwithobet.com
Artist Group Info
David PowerTalk
Izaak Walton League Lodge
20400 Darden RdSouth Bend, Indiana 46637