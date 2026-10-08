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Speak or Treat 2026: Free Leadership Event for Michiana

Speak or Treat 2026: Free Leadership Event for Michiana

A free, one-day leadership event for the people who lead Michiana's schools, businesses, churches and nonprofits. Keynote by David PowerTalk (Positioning for Unstoppable Success), followed by Obet Pabon II on the WOW Framework and short, practical sessions from local speakers and coaches on leadership, school climate, communication and wellness. Booth networking in the afternoon. Doors open 8 AM

Izaak Walton League Lodge
Free
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WOW with Obet
obet@wowwithobet.com
https://speakortreat.com

Artist Group Info

David PowerTalk
https://speakortreat.com
Izaak Walton League Lodge
20400 Darden Rd
South Bend, Indiana 46637