Spin Cycle
Spin Cycle
Since 2014, contemporary jazz band Spin Cycle has been bringing their original music to concert halls and clubs across the US and Canada. Co-lead by Scott Neumann and Tom Christensen, the band’s highlight is their flexibility, reach and capacity to surprise their audiences. On any given song, you might encounter the modal influence of John Coltrane, the second-line funk of New Orleans, or the edgy experimentation of free jazz.
Tom Christensen - saxophone
Scott Neumann - drummer
Pete McCann - guitar
Phil Palombi - bass
https://spincyclemusic.org/
Merrimans' Playhouse
$10-$20
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com