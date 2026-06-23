Since 2014, contemporary jazz band Spin Cycle has been bringing their original music to concert halls and clubs across the US and Canada. Co-lead by Scott Neumann and Tom Christensen, the band’s highlight is their flexibility, reach and capacity to surprise their audiences. On any given song, you might encounter the modal influence of John Coltrane, the second-line funk of New Orleans, or the edgy experimentation of free jazz.

Tom Christensen - saxophone

Scott Neumann - drummer

Pete McCann - guitar

Phil Palombi - bass

https://spincyclemusic.org/

