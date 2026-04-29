StarHeart Radio Hour at Wild Rose Moon

StarHeart brings warm harmonies and Americana-folk songwriting to life in an intimate, heartfelt duo performance.

StarHeart is a brother-and-sister Americana-folk duo known for rich harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and an inviting, down-to-earth sound. Their music blends folk and Americana influences into performances that feel intimate, sincere, and deeply connected to community.

Whether sharing original songs or harmony-driven arrangements, StarHeart creates a welcoming musical experience that invites listeners to slow down, listen closely, and feel at home. Their performances are well-suited for listening rooms, community gatherings, and celebratory events where connection and warmth take center stage.

StarHeart’s music offers a gentle, uplifting soundtrack—perfect for audiences who love harmony, storytelling, and music that feels personal and authentic.