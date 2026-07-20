Stephen Harvey Trio

Stephen Philip Harvey is an award-winning, Philadelphia-based saxophonist, composer, arranger, bandleader, and educator whose work bridges jazz traditions with the pulse of contemporary Black American music. Balancing narrative-driven composition with expressive improvisation, Harvey creates music distinguished by its cinematic scope, rhythmic vitality, and melodic accessibility. Trumpeter and composer Sean Jones describes his work as “a beautiful pairing of the complex and the elementary.” His 2026 trio album, Golden Hour, centers the spontaneous interplay of SPH+2 and the immediacy of the chordless format. The recording builds upon the trio’s first release, Library Card (2024), which Take Effect Reviews praised for Harvey’s “fluid” and “soaring” saxophone playing, calling him a “saxophone wizard” whose music offers a “spontaneous and inimitable version of jazz that few could replicate.”

Stephen Philip Harvey - sax/compositions

Steve Arnold - bass

Jordon Stanley - drums

