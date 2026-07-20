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Stephen Harvey Trio

Stephen Harvey Trio

Stephen Philip Harvey is an award-winning, Philadelphia-based saxophonist, composer, arranger, bandleader, and educator whose work bridges jazz traditions with the pulse of contemporary Black American music. Balancing narrative-driven composition with expressive improvisation, Harvey creates music distinguished by its cinematic scope, rhythmic vitality, and melodic accessibility. Trumpeter and composer Sean Jones describes his work as “a beautiful pairing of the complex and the elementary.” His 2026 trio album, Golden Hour, centers the spontaneous interplay of SPH+2 and the immediacy of the chordless format. The recording builds upon the trio’s first release, Library Card (2024), which Take Effect Reviews praised for Harvey’s “fluid” and “soaring” saxophone playing, calling him a “saxophone wizard” whose music offers a “spontaneous and inimitable version of jazz that few could replicate.”

Stephen Philip Harvey - sax/compositions
Steve Arnold - bass
Jordon Stanley - drums

Merrimans' Playhouse
$15 general/ $6 student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135
South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org