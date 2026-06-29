Access vital safety education and connect directly with local organizations at this free health and resource fair hosted by the St. Joseph County Department of Health’s EMBER program.

Join the St. Joseph County Department of Health at the Community Learning Center on Saturday, July 18th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm for a special event hosted by the Empowering Moms & Babies Through Education & Resilience (EMBER) program. This inaugural free Summer Safety Event is designed to help our local community stay safe and informed during the warmer months. Families are invited to access vital safety education and connect directly with local organizations dedicated to maternal and infant health, as well as overall family well-being. It is a wonderful opportunity to gather resources and meet the teams working to keep our county healthy and resilient!