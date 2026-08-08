Teacher Appreciation Day in the Near Northwest Neighborhood

Local educators* are invited to visit the Near Northwest Neighborhood for a day of joy, fun, and community as we celebrate you, and everything you do to empower your students. Every merchant is offering something different, and every destination is a unique experience. Please have your staff ID ready - this will be your ticket to unlock perks throughout the day.

(*) Includes teachers in addition to support staff, admin, aids, etc. University professors and staff are also welcome.

909 Portage Ave: Botany & Co.

905 Portage Ave: The Portage Collective

906-910 Portage Ave: Counterspell Café & Cloudwalking Café; Alchemy Healing Arts [The Alchemy Shop, Sky Apothecary; Root & River Refillery]; Holly & Oak Yarn Co.

1005 Portage Ave: Brain Lair Books

1007 Portage Ave: The Local Cup

