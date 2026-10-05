Ride into history with Saint Mary’s Theatre’s production of The Book Women by Rachel Bublitz. In the midst of the Great Depression, in a community crushed by the collapse of coal, and isolated by the very mountains they call home, a group of determined librarians take to their horses to reach the people of Eastern Kentucky. With a dedication equal to the US Postal Service, these “Book Women’’ deliver more than the books and magazines they carry in their saddlebags. They bring hope. They bring dreams. They bring the promise that if we support one another, tomorrow will be better.

Don't miss this inspiring story of resilience.

Runtime:

70-90 mins

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.