The Collective Moment
The Collective Moment
Representing Michigan State University, The Collective Moment brings together a group of accomplished young jazz artists as part of our Student Jazz Series.
Mason Rheinhardt made The Collective Moment to share with audiences what he loves most about playing jazz - getting lost in the moment while making incredible music with top-tier musicians. In this iteration of The Collective Moment, he is combining top-class graduates and current students of the prestigious jazz studies program at Michigan State University to bring a memorable night of original music.
Mason Rheinhardt - saxophone
Alonso Umaña - drums
Sean Lebita - piano
Jonathan Hilliard - bass
youtube.com/@masonrheinhardt
Merrimans' Playhouse
$6-$15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com