Representing Michigan State University, The Collective Moment brings together a group of accomplished young jazz artists as part of our Student Jazz Series.

Mason Rheinhardt made The Collective Moment to share with audiences what he loves most about playing jazz - getting lost in the moment while making incredible music with top-tier musicians. In this iteration of The Collective Moment, he is combining top-class graduates and current students of the prestigious jazz studies program at Michigan State University to bring a memorable night of original music.

Mason Rheinhardt - saxophone

Alonso Umaña - drums

Sean Lebita - piano

Jonathan Hilliard - bass

youtube.com/@masonrheinhardt

