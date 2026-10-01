The Isabella Isherwood Quartet featuring Jeremy Kahn

Broadway’s New Standard: Isabella Isherwood & Jeremy Kahn reimagine overlooked songs from the musical theater canon. Chicago-based jazz vocalist Isabella Isherwood brings her warm, expressive voice and deeply rooted approach to jazz, complemented by Kahn’s extensive experience as one of Chicago’s most active jazz pianists. Together with bass and drums, they bring a jazz perspective to songs from the musical theater repertoire. Isherwood’s debut album, The Sweetest Sounds, was released in April 2026.

Isabella Isherwood - vocals

Jeremy Kahn - piano

Joe Policastro - bass

Jake Rosenkalt - drums

