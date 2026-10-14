The Lisa Chilton Blues Band
The Lisa Chilton Blues Band
Join us for a night of easy blues with one of the best blues bands in the area. Lisa's 5 piece band will amaze you with their instruments and Lisa will mesmerize you with her vocals. You're in for a night of great music! And we're serving wine, beer, mixed drinks and snacks. Come join us for a great night out! Only $15/ticket. Tickets available at beckwiththeatre.com.
The Beckwith Theatre Company
$15/ticket
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Beckwith Theatre Company
269-782-7653
BeckwithTheatreMI@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
The Lisa Chilton Band
thomasghoff@aol.com
The Beckwith Theatre Company
100 New York Ave.Dowagiac, Michigan 49047
269-782-7653
BeckwithTheatreMI@gmail.com