The Merrimans with Titus Arko – Bill Evans Tribute

Our Home Grown Series presents a tribute to Bill Evans featuring our very own Merrimans’ Play-House Players, with Titus Arko on piano, Mary Merriman on bass, and Stephen Merriman on drums. The trio shares a love for Bill Evans and the music he wrote and performed and will explore some of his lesser-known works alongside more familiar selections.

Together, they are drawn to the interaction between piano, bass, and drums that became such an important part of the Bill Evans trio sound—jazz as a process of creating and interacting in the moment, with each instrument contributing to the conversation, listening and responding to one another’s dynamics, ideas, and musical emotions as the music unfolds.

Titus Arko - piano

Mary Merriman - bass

Stephen Merriman - drums

