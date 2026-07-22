The Sunshine Boys
The Sunshine Boys
The Beckwith Theatre Company Presents The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon.
Al Lewis and Willy Clark are a pair of feuding vaudeville comedians who performed together for 47 years before finally calling it quits. A network genius then has the brilliant idea of reuniting the duo for a TV Special about the history of comedy. Once the reunion is on, the sparks and one-liners start to fly with equal speed. But can Lewis and Clark put aside their differences long enough to collect one last paycheck?
The Beckwith Theatre Company
15.00
Every 2 weeks through Aug 30, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
The Beckwith Theatre Company
269-782-7653
BeckwithTheatreMI@gmail.com
The Beckwith Theatre Company
100 New York Ave.Dowagiac, Michigan 49047
269-782-7653
BeckwithTheatreMI@gmail.com