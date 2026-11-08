Theatre People or The Angel Next Door

A rollicking comedy about a young novelist on the brink of success with his career and his love life until a weekend gathering at a Newport mansion shows him his angel may not be so angelic. Only of the power of theatre can save the play, Oliver's novel, and perhaps, most importantly, his heart. Join us at 7:30 pm Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 pm Sundays December 4th through December 13th. Special Pay-What-You-Can presentation Thursday, December 10th at 7:30 pm.