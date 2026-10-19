Tonic Ball 25
Tonic Ball 25
Eskew Law is proud to sponsor Tonic Ball 25 on November 20, 2026, celebrating 25 years of Indianapolis music and community giving. The event will bring hundreds of local musicians and thousands of music fans together across five Fountain Square stages, all while supporting Second Helpings and continuing Tonic Ball’s longstanding tradition of giving back to the Indianapolis community. Learn more about the event by visiting their website.
Fountain Square, Indianapolis
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Fountain Square, Indianapolis
317-974-0177
legaldirectorylinks+EskcommIndi@gmail.com