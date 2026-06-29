Visions Jazz Ensemble and April Varner
Visions Jazz Ensemble and April Varner
Since its founding in 2023, the Visions Jazz Ensemble—led by Indiana University alumni Sam Butler and Garrett Fasig—has been dedicated to delivering fresh, modern interpretations of both original compositions and timeless jazz standards. Their new album, “Of the People” presents a new musical identity for the Visions Jazz Ensemble, featuring acclaimed vocalist April Varner. Of The People presents an eclectic and gorgeously reimagined array of spirituals, country and folk pop songs, traditionals, and straight-up odes to the U.S.A. to celebrate 250 years of American music.
Sam Butler – trumpet
Garrett Fasig – alto saxophone
April Varner – voice
Caleb Robinson – tenor saxophone
Jeff Parker – trombone
David Linard – piano
David Richards – bass
Francis Bassett-Dilley – drums