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Visions Jazz Ensemble and April Varner

Visions Jazz Ensemble and April Varner

Since its founding in 2023, the Visions Jazz Ensemble—led by Indiana University alumni Sam Butler and Garrett Fasig—has been dedicated to delivering fresh, modern interpretations of both original compositions and timeless jazz standards. Their new album, “Of the People” presents a new musical identity for the Visions Jazz Ensemble, featuring acclaimed vocalist April Varner. Of The People presents an eclectic and gorgeously reimagined array of spirituals, country and folk pop songs, traditionals, and straight-up odes to the U.S.A. to celebrate 250 years of American music.

Sam Butler – trumpet
Garrett Fasig – alto saxophone
April Varner – voice
Caleb Robinson – tenor saxophone
Jeff Parker – trombone
David Linard – piano
David Richards – bass
Francis Bassett-Dilley – drums

Merrimans' Playhouse
$20 general/ $10 student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135
South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org