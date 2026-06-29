Visions Jazz Ensemble and April Varner

Since its founding in 2023, the Visions Jazz Ensemble—led by Indiana University alumni Sam Butler and Garrett Fasig—has been dedicated to delivering fresh, modern interpretations of both original compositions and timeless jazz standards. Their new album, “Of the People” presents a new musical identity for the Visions Jazz Ensemble, featuring acclaimed vocalist April Varner. Of The People presents an eclectic and gorgeously reimagined array of spirituals, country and folk pop songs, traditionals, and straight-up odes to the U.S.A. to celebrate 250 years of American music.

Sam Butler – trumpet

Garrett Fasig – alto saxophone

April Varner – voice

Caleb Robinson – tenor saxophone

Jeff Parker – trombone

David Linard – piano

David Richards – bass

Francis Bassett-Dilley – drums

