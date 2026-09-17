Wait Until Dark
Wait Until Dark
The Beckwith Theatre Company Presents Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott.
A sinister con man, Roat, and two ex-convicts trace a heroin-filed doll to the apartment of Sam Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy. Through deception, they convince Susy that Sam is implicated in a murder, and the doll proves his innocence. She refuses to reveal it and discovers the charade with a neighbor’s help.
The Beckwith Theatre
15
Every 2 weeks through Oct 18, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
The Beckwith Theatre Company
269-782-7653
BeckwithTheatreMI@gmail.com
The Beckwith Theatre
100 New York Ave.Dowagiac, Michigan 49047
269-782-7653
BeckwithTheatreMI@gmail.com