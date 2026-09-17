The Beckwith Theatre Company Presents Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott.

A sinister con man, Roat, and two ex-convicts trace a heroin-filed doll to the apartment of Sam Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy. Through deception, they convince Susy that Sam is implicated in a murder, and the doll proves his innocence. She refuses to reveal it and discovers the charade with a neighbor’s help.