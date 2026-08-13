Well Suited Theatre

Quick‑witted and unpredictable, Well‑Suited turns audience ideas into big laughs and unforgettable improv every show.

The Valparaiso-based improv team brings a wide range of live stage and theatrical experience to each of their exciting performances. At every show, viewers are in for a night of fun games and improvised scenes that are completely made up on the spot from audience suggestions. Patrons end each evening with a smile, having laughed all night at the unexpected comedy arising from each situation, while clamoring for the next scheduled show. The Well-Suited team consists of Matt McCann, "King" David Lane, Ben Bloom, Susan Swarner, Francis Beltri, Jill Richie, and Tim Knauff.