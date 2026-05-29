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When Once Destroyed, A Historical Memoir of the Life and Death of a Small Town

When Once Destroyed, A Historical Memoir of the Life and Death of a Small Town

Program by local author Sid Shroyer. What began as a letter to his grandson about his father becomes an investigation that reveals a hidden story behind the destruction of his father's boyhood home and destruction of the town of Somerset, Indiana. Copies of his book will be available to purchase. The program is being underwritten by the New Carlisle Public Library and is free and open to the public.

Historic New Carlisle, Inc.
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Historic New Carlisle, Inc.
5746543897
historicnc@townofnewcarlisle.com
Historic New Carlisle, Inc.

Artist Group Info

Deb Parcell
historicnc@townofnewcarlisle.com
Historic New Carlisle, Inc.
112 E Michigan St
New Carlisle, Indiana 46552
5746543897
historicnc@townofnewcarlisle.com