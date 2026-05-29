When Once Destroyed, A Historical Memoir of the Life and Death of a Small Town
When Once Destroyed, A Historical Memoir of the Life and Death of a Small Town
Program by local author Sid Shroyer. What began as a letter to his grandson about his father becomes an investigation that reveals a hidden story behind the destruction of his father's boyhood home and destruction of the town of Somerset, Indiana. Copies of his book will be available to purchase. The program is being underwritten by the New Carlisle Public Library and is free and open to the public.
Historic New Carlisle, Inc.
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Historic New Carlisle, Inc.
5746543897
historicnc@townofnewcarlisle.com
Artist Group Info
Deb Parcell
historicnc@townofnewcarlisle.com
Historic New Carlisle, Inc.
112 E Michigan StNew Carlisle, Indiana 46552
5746543897
historicnc@townofnewcarlisle.com