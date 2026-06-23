Will Schneider Trio
Will Schneider Trio
The Will Schneider Trio is a dynamic band featuring horn, bass and drums led by hornist Will Schneider. The band is influenced by musicians such as Joe Henderson, Sonny Rollins, Jan Garbarek, Yusef Lateef and Albert Mangelsdorff, plays modern interpretations of jazz standards alongside Will Schneider’s compositions.
Will Schneider - French horn
Jeff Pedraz - bass
Brad Billmaier – drums
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8WU0Uh9MCc
Merrimans' Playhouse
$6-$15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com