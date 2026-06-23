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Will Schneider Trio

Will Schneider Trio

The Will Schneider Trio is a dynamic band featuring horn, bass and drums led by hornist Will Schneider. The band is influenced by musicians such as Joe Henderson, Sonny Rollins, Jan Garbarek, Yusef Lateef and Albert Mangelsdorff, plays modern interpretations of jazz standards alongside Will Schneider’s compositions.

Will Schneider - French horn
Jeff Pedraz - bass
Brad Billmaier – drums

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8WU0Uh9MCc

Merrimans' Playhouse
$6-$15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Merrimans' Playhouse
574-318-7066
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org
Merrimans' Playhouse
401 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 135
South Bend, Indiana 46617
5743109977
merrimanspiano@gmail.com
https://www.merrimansplayhouse.org