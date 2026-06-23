The Will Schneider Trio is a dynamic band featuring horn, bass and drums led by hornist Will Schneider. The band is influenced by musicians such as Joe Henderson, Sonny Rollins, Jan Garbarek, Yusef Lateef and Albert Mangelsdorff, plays modern interpretations of jazz standards alongside Will Schneider’s compositions.

Will Schneider - French horn

Jeff Pedraz - bass

Brad Billmaier – drums

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8WU0Uh9MCc

