Procter & Gamble recalls 32 dry shampoo and conditioner products over benzene concern

Procter & Gamble has recalled 32 of its dry shampoo and conditioner products after detecting benzene, a known carcinogen, in some of them.

The voluntary recall announced Friday includes aerosol products from Pantene, Herbal Essences, Old Spice and others.

"To date, The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution," the company said in a statement.

All the affected products are packaged in aerosol cans, and consumers are eligible for reimbursement. People who bought any of the products should stop using them and throw them away, the company said.

The recalled products were sold in stores and online in the United States.

The company said recent reports showing benzene detected in some aerosols prompted it to review its products. That review found "unexpected levels" of benzene in the propellant that sprays the product out of the can, P&G said.

Benzene is found in the air, contained in motor fuels and used by industrial producers to make things such as plastics and resins. Exposure to high levels of the chemical can cause illness, including an increased risk of leukemia.

P&G said that benzene is not an ingredient in any of its products and that the levels detected should not cause adverse health effects by Environmental Protection Agency standards.

Consumers can report any problems with the use of the products to the Food and Drug Administration's MedWatch adverse event reporting program.

A version of this story originally appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.

