Call to Mind: The Strain of Stress

Sunday, May 3, 2026 at noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

Americans are stressed. And what many people are concerned about seems to have escalated and changed. There are the usual personal stressors like money, caretaking, and jobs, but pressing social challenges like political division and the uncertain economy are shaping life’s challenges for many people. Health experts warn that living with chronic stress doesn’t just make us feel bad in the moment. Stress can shape the brain’s neural networks. It puts many people at higher risk for mental illnesses like depression, anxiety disorders, and substance-use problems. This Call to Mind special examines stress. We’ll hear firsthand about issues that can overwhelm us, the impact stress has on our mental health, and from experts about ways to manage the strain.