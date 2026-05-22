Call to Mind: Immigration and the Challenge to Belong

Sunday, May 24, 2026 at noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

Immigration in the United States has reached historic numbers. More than 50 million people born in other countries now call the United States home. Migrating to a new country can bring unique mental health challenges, like coping with the traumas that may have caused a person to leave home and the pressure of fitting into a new community. Meanwhile, global conflicts, the COVID-19 pandemic, changes to U.S. immigration policy, and America’s recent deportation crackdown have all amplified the challenges of making a new home in the United States. This Call to Mind special program explores the unique mental health challenges for immigrants in America.