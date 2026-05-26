Sunday, May 31, 2026 at noon on WVPE News2.

Over the past decade, police in America have shot and killed 1,939 people who were in the middle of a mental health crisis. That’s 20% of all police killings in that time. Those deaths helped fuel a movement. Instead of armed police, more than half of the country’s largest cities now send specially trained social workers and EMTs. This new generation of first responders handles 911 calls involving mental illness, substance-use disorders, or suicidal thoughts. Call to Mind: The Fifth Branch is a special program made in partnership with the Tradeoffs podcast. This episode takes listeners to Durham, North Carolina, to meet people who have reimagined the city’s crisis-response system.