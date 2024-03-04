© 2024 WVPE
Donald Rainwater to lead Indiana Libertarian ticket as party chooses its 2024 nominees

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 4, 2024 at 10:43 AM EST
A still of a video interview of Donald Rainwater. Rainwater is a White man, bald, wearing glasses and a suit and tie.
Alan Mbathi
/
IPB News
Donald Rainwater was the Libertarian Party of Indiana's nominee for governor in 2020, earning the highest vote total for a Libertarian candidate in state history.

The Indiana Libertarian Party chose its 2024 nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate this weekend — and the ticket includes some familiar names.

Donald Rainwater will lead Indiana’s Libertarian Party ticket, making a second consecutive run for governor. In 2020, Rainwater — a software engineer — garnered the highest vote total by a Libertarian candidate in state history, earning more than 11 percent in the gubernatorial race.

His running mate is Tonya Hudson, a southern Indiana real estate broker who previously ran as a Libertarian for Congress in 2020 and 2022.

And the Libertarian Party’s nominee for U.S. Senate this year is perennial candidate Andrew Horning. Horning has run for Senate once before, in 2012. He’s also been the party’s nominee for governor twice and run for Congress as a Libertarian five times.

Ballot access in Indiana is determined by the number of votes earned in the race for secretary of state.

While Libertarians have automatic ballot access, they have not garnered enough votes to have primary elections. The party’s nominees are chosen at a state convention.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
