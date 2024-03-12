Governor signs reversible contraceptive access bill for postpartum Medicaid members

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Monday that requires hospitals to ensure Medicaid members have the option during a delivery visit to get a long-acting reversible contraceptive — also known as a LARC. The new law also requires Medicaid to cover the cost of keeping a LARC option stocked.

HEA 1426 specifies that hospitals are only required to provide subdermal LARCs during the delivery visit. This means Medicaid only covers the cost of keeping a subdermal option stocked.

Medical providers and some lawmakers raised concerns about how this might impact patient access and choice. They said hospitals are likely to only stock what is required and covered.

The author of the legislation, Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville), said many Medicaid members who give birth miss their follow-up appointment where they typically get a LARC. She said the law increases access for people who need it, and does not prevent discussions between patients and providers about other forms of LARCs, such as IUDs.

The new law is set to expire June 30, 2025, meaning lawmakers would have to work on legislation during the next budget session to extend it.

