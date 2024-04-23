Indiana low-income solar programs get more than $117 million in federal funding

New federal funding will allow for the development of low-income solar programs throughout the state.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Solar for All Funding distributed $7 billion to states, territories, municipalities and nonprofits across the country. As part of these awards, a coalition of Indiana organizations and commissions was awarded nearly $117.5 million.

The Indiana Solar for All Coalition includes the Indiana Community Action Association, the Indiana NAACP and the cities of Fort Wayne, Gary and Indianapolis.

The funding will be used to create new incentives for solar energy for low-income residents and contribute to home energy savings. The award money will also go toward community solar installations, which provides solar energy access to multi-family homes, renters and those without ideal roof spaces.

A spokesperson with the Indiana Solar United Neighbors Program said in a statement this grant money expands “equitable access” to the benefits of solar energy for all Hoosiers. He adds this will allow families to “save money and take control of where their energy comes from.”

The award money is a part of the Inflation Reduction Act’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund.

