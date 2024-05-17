Indiana's labor force rate is at its lowest in more than two years

Indiana's labor force has steadily declined over the past six months, according to new preliminary estimates. The labor force currently stands at the lowest point it’s been in over two years.

The percentage of working-age people in Indiana who have jobs, or are actively looking for work, is at 62.5 percent — the lowest it's been since November 2021.

Indiana’s total labor force stands at more than 3.3 million, a slight decrease from the previous month. And the state’s unemployment rate in April was 3.6 percent — breaking a six-month streak at 3.5.

It remains just slightly under the national average.

