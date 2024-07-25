DNR confirms 'rabbit fever' in Tippecanoe County

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday it had confirmed cases of tularemia— also known as “rabbit fever” — in wild rabbits in Tippecanoe County.

The department said more than 20 rabbits had been found dead since April with the disease. It said the cases were “not surprising” given its prevalence in North America.

No humans or other animals have been affected by the current outbreak among wild rabbits. But the disease can become a potentially serious illness for humans if not treated.

Tularemia can be transmitted to humans through infected insects, like ticks and deer flies. Humans can also become infected through handling — or mowing over — infected animals, and consuming contaminated food or water.

The DNR recommends wearing insect repellent, checking for ticks and wearing gloves if you must handle dead animals.

Rabbits with tularemia may appear lethargic, with staggering gaits and spasms. To help monitor the current outbreak, Hoosiers can report rabbits found dead or displaying symptoms to DNR at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.

