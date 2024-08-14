Highway construction zone speed cameras now active in Indiana

Highway work zone speed cameras are now active in Indiana for the first time.

The Indiana Department of Transportation began its limited pilot program Wednesday with cameras in just a single construction zone.

Lawmakers authorized the speed camera pilot in 2023. The law currently limits the cameras to just four highway construction zones statewide.

INDOT is starting with cameras in a work zone on Interstate 70 just east of Indianapolis. The agency plans to announce additional sites later this year.

The cameras take a photo of the rear of any vehicle that is traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit when workers are present. Whoever owns the vehicle then receives a warning or citation in the mail.

The first infraction is a warning. The next is a $75 ticket, with $150 tickets for every violation after that.

INDOT is using what it calls a “pre-enforcement period” for the first speed camera zone — drivers caught speeding will only receive warnings for at least the first 30 days the cameras are active.

