Derek Schmitt replaces Mark Messmer in Indiana Senate after private GOP caucus vote

Dubois County Councilman Daryl Schmitt is the newest member of the Indiana Senate after a private Republican caucus chose Schmitt Wednesday night to replace Mark Messmer.

Messmer left the Senate earlier this year halfway through his term after winning the Eighth Congressional District primary.

Schmitt said a top priority will be “driving decisions local.” And ahead of a budget session in which taxes will be a top debate, Schmitt told the Republican precinct caucus members that he pledges to visit every local taxing unit in his district — county, city and town governments — over the next 12 months.

“Reason for that is to gain a better understanding, so I can represent our views at the state level,” Schmitt said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Schmitt said the state needs to focus on getting Christian values into government and schools.

Schmitt becomes the 37th current legislator who first joined the General Assembly via private caucus. He will serve out Messmer’s term, which ends in November 2026.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.