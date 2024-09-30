One week left to register to vote in Indiana for 2024 general election

People in Indiana who want to vote in this fall’s election have one week left to register or update their registration.

Here’s what Hoosiers need to know ahead of the voter registration deadline, which is the end of the day on Oct. 7.

The easiest way to register or ensure your registration is still active is online at IndianaVoters.com. There, you can also request an absentee ballot, find your polling place and see who’s on your ballot.

You can also register by mail or in person at your local election administrator’s office.

If you need to register or update your registration, you have to provide some proof of residence. The quickest way to do that is by submitting your driver’s license or state ID number, or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

You can also provide proof of residence via a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or government document that shows your name and address.

To be eligible to vote, you have to be 18 years old by Election Day, a citizen of the United States, and have lived at your current address in Indiana for at least 30 days before Election Day.

