Braun outraises, outspends gubernatorial opponents in 2024's third fundraising quarter

Republican Mike Braun went into the final month of the governor’s campaign with a healthy financial lead over his opponents.

Braun raised $3.1 million from July through September, nearly three times as much as Democratic candidate Jennifer McCormick did in the same period.

But McCormick had a lot more people giving money — more than four times as many contributors as Braun. Her largest donations came from the political arm of the Indiana State Teachers Association and philanthropist Deborah Simon.

Braun’s biggest contributors were the Indiana Republican Party and Republican Governors Association, as well as Cynthia Fisher, a national health care consumer advocate.

Braun outspent McCormick more than two-to-one in the last three months and went into October with $1.2 million still left in his campaign coffers, more than double what McCormick has.

Libertarian Donald Rainwater trails his opponents by a considerable margin. He raised a little less than $9,000 from July through September, and went into October with a little less than $17,000 in his campaign account.

