Indiana's U.S. Senate candidates talk Social Security, immigration and abortion

Indiana's 2024 U.S. Senate race is between Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Columbia City), Democrat Dr. Valerie McCray and Libertarian Andrew Horning.

And the three candidates have divergent views on almost all of the top policy issues this election cycle.

Social Security:

Addressing the long-term future of Social Security is one of the key challenges facing federal lawmakers. A government report earlier this year projected the Social Security trust fund will run out by November 2033.

Banks said preventing that will require raising the retirement age and means-testing benefits for recipients — but only for future generations.

“And I think you can do that without affecting anyone who relies on Social Security today or who will tomorrow,” Banks said.

McCray said there shouldn’t be any changes to benefits or the retirement age. Instead, she pointed to the cap on Social Security taxes — next year, only the first $176,100 that people earn will be taxed.

“If we took that cap off and the more money you make, the more money you’d give into Social Security, it would make it viable,” McCray said.

Libertarian Andrew Horning said he’s the only candidate who will address the country’s larger debt problem because, in his view, most government spending is unconstitutional.

Immigration:

Former President Donald Trump has promised a mass deportation program if he is re-elected. His plan would potentially expel tens of millions of immigrants who are in the country illegally.

McCray said she’s tired of immigrants being used as political pawns. She called Trump’s deportation plan “insane.”

“It’s not even feasible,” McCray said. “How are you going to deport that many people? Where are they going to go? Who’s going to pick up that expense for doing that? Are you going to turn us into a police state?”

Banks said he fully supports mass deportation — but said that shouldn’t be the only focus.

“When you start cracking down on employers who hire illegals and hold them accountable, then you take away the incentive for those migrants to either come or to stay in the United States,” Banks said.

Horning, like McCray, questions the viability of a mass deportation program.

“You think about the scale of that operation — oh my God, we’ve never done anything like that,” Horning said. “And to be clear, all this immigration trouble, the millions of people coming into the country — yes, a lot of it, a huge percent has come under Biden. But this started under Reagan.”

Horning said deportation should be focused on serious criminals.

But while the candidates disagree on a lot of immigration issues, there is agreement that the country’s legal immigration system needs reform.

Banks said the conversation must begin with securing the southern border — which he believes must include a physical wall.

Beyond that, he said he supports a merit-based system.

“It would take into account our labor needs in our country — putting American workers first and then bringing in legal immigrants to fill the labor gaps,” Banks said.

Banks and McCray agree that the current system is too difficult and bureaucratic.

“Making sure that our processes are smoother, faster is the key,” McCray said.

Horning said there is a sufficient current path to citizenship.

“You know, I have no problem with people coming here for a better life,” Horning said. “And if they can make it through our border and they get by our security, well, godspeed to them if they’re here for a better life.”

Horning said the federal government’s role in immigration has been unconstitutionally overextended. He said states should take on a bigger role in securing the border.

Abortion:

The U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to end guaranteed abortion rights has both Democrats and Republicans talking about national abortion legislation.

Enshrining reproductive rights is a key part of McCray’s campaign.

“We can restore the rights that were available under Roe v. Wade,” McCray said. “They were sufficient.”

Horning said he’s against abortion — but added that his views on it don’t come into play.

“Legally, the federal government has no role in this,” Horning said. “Stay the heck out of it.”

Horning also noted that countries with greater access to abortion and contraception tend to have lower abortion rates.

Banks said he would support a ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

“And then we should ban abortions at the federal level for sex selection or for abnormalities,” Banks said. “I mean, that should be completely off the table.”

Banks added that he doesn’t think abortion legislation — in either direction — has a realistic path through Congress.

