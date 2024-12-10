Governor-elect Braun adds Jennifer-Ruth Green, Suzanne Jaworowski to cabinet

Gov.-elect Mike Braun is adding more names to his newly-created cabinet positions ahead of taking office next month.

Jennifer-Ruth Green will serve as secretary of public safety, overseeing agencies that include the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Correction, and the Law Enforcement Academy.

Suzanne Jaworowski will take on the role of secretary of energy and natural resources. Agencies under her purview include the Departments of Environmental Management and Natural Resources.

Green has more than two decades of military service, most recently as deputy commander of a joint Naval and Air Force facility in Washington, D.C. She also made an unsuccessful run for Congress in northwest Indiana in 2022.

Jaworowski has worked for years in the energy sector, including as a consultant and as a senior advisor at the U.S. Department of Energy under the first Trump administration. She’s currently serving as an executive at the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, the electric grid operator for the central United States.

