Indiana approves high school diploma overhaul after months of revisions, feedback

The Indiana State Board of Education approved a new high school diploma Wednesday after months of revisions. State officials say the new diploma will give students the skills they need to succeed after high school.

The final proposal is very similar to the second draft debuted in August. That draft resembled the current CORE 40 diploma more closely than the widely criticized first draft.

“This was really hard, messy, sometimes unpopular work, but where it landed is a really, really, really good place for kids,” said B.J. Watts, a State Board of Education member.

Most colleges, universities and education groups that expressed concern about the first diploma proposal endorsed this final proposal.

The new diploma will allow for more flexibility in math, English and electives. For example, the current CORE 40 requires Algebra I, Algebra II and geometry for math. The new diploma requires seven math credits instead of six, but only Algebra I and a new personal finance course are specified. Students can fulfill the remaining math credits with courses that align to their interests.

One of the most significant differences between the current Core 40 and the new diploma is the introduction of readiness seals for enrollment, employment and enlistment. Each category includes an honors seal and an honors plus seal.

READ MORE: Looking to Swiss model, apprenticeship coalition outlines new professional pathway for students

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Those seals show colleges, employers and the military that students have mastered the skills needed for whichever pathway they choose. They include requirements like earning college credit, participating in work-based learning and serving in leadership roles.

Board member Scott Bess said the new diploma gives students more opportunities to learn outside the classroom.

“There’s complete freedom on how they demonstrate the proficiency, and I think that’s where the innovation is going to come. When we think about rethinking high school, this is a great step,” he said.

Now that it has been approved by the state board, the new diploma must be signed by the Indiana attorney general. Schools can opt in to implement it during the 2025-26 school year, and it will take effect for all students starting with the class of 2029.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.