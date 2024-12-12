State Rep. DeLaney: Braun's tax proposals could costs local governments more than $1 billion

Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) said Gov. Mike Braun’s pitches for property tax relief would cost local governments more than $1 billion. Part of Braun's agenda would reset homestead property taxes to 2021 levels and cap yearly increases.

“Somebody's going to suffer," DeLaney said. "It's either local governments, people who need Medicaid, people who got kids in college, people who want preschool services.”

Braun said in a statement that “responsible local jurisdictions adjusted their tax rates down” and his proposals gets the state back to “a place where everyone was comfortable.”

DeLaney also criticized Gov.-elect Mike Braun's plan to give a two-year tax credit to Hoosiers who were moved to a higher tax bracket due to inflation. DeLaney said it’s not a feasible move and adds another cost for Indiana.

“We had a good balance. We're out of whack. We're out of whack because we've cut all these business taxes," DeLaney said.

