© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana Senate Democrats oust Taylor as leader after more harassment allegations, elect Yoder

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 18, 2024 at 6:01 PM EST
Shelli Yoder speaks into a microphone at a lectern on the Senate floor while Greg Taylor looks on. Yoder is a White woman with blonde hair. She is wearing a black top and a red and yellow scarf. Taylor is a Black man, bald with a goatee. He is wearing glasses and a gray suit.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Sen. Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington), right, and Sen. Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) discuss the State of the State address with reporters on Jan. 10, 2023.

Indiana Senate Democrats elected a new leader Wednesday, ousting Sen. Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) from the role.

The move comes after an Indianapolis Star story this week revealed three more women are accusing Taylor of sexual harassment.

The Star first reported allegations against Taylor last month, which Taylor at the time did not deny. The Senate Democratic caucus then reelected Taylor to his post of minority leader.

This week, another Star report revealed more allegations. And Taylor renounced his previous apology, denying any wrongdoing.

READ MORE: Indiana Democratic Party adopts code of conduct after women call for action on harassment

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

But the caucus voted him out of leadership, replacing him with Sen. Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington).

In a statement, the Senate Democratic caucus thanked Taylor for his “dedicated service” as minority leader and said Yoder “brings a wealth of experience and a passion for advocacy” to her new role.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Indiana News IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith