Braun executive orders begin to remake administrative side of state government

Gov. Mike Braun signed a series of executive orders this week that begin to remake the administrative side of state government.

Braun said he wants to streamline government to ensure it works better for Hoosiers.

“We want to make sure we’re maximizing the impact of taxpayer dollars, that state agencies are making smart, efficient decisions,” Braun said.

The executive orders include plans to eliminate 25 percent of state regulations over the next four years; eliminate degree requirements for state jobs wherever possible; reduce or eliminate background checks for professional licenses unless related to the job responsibilities; and prioritize work-based experience — like apprenticeships — over degree and training requirements for professional licenses.

Braun acknowledged there is risk to his approach.

“If you’re naturally risk-averse, you’re going to be in a broad band of mediocrity,” Braun said.

Some of Braun’s executive orders have an immediate impact. That includes closing the state’s Chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity Office.

“Replacing DEI in government with MEI — merit, excellence and innovation,” Braun said.

Braun said he’s also directing all state agencies to ensure they’re complying with the 2023 U.S. Supreme Court decision barring colleges and universities from considering race in their admissions process.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus called Braun’s order “extremely troubling.”

“Let's be clear: DEI practices are not about giving any group of people a handout, it's about helping people who have been historically overlooked a hand up,” Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Chair Earl Harris, Jr. (D-East Chicago) said. "Governor Braun's pivot to 'Merit, Excellence and Innovation' creates an insidious, false narrative that DEI leads to unqualified individuals getting promoted based only on their race or nationality. This is not and has never been the case, and the insinuation is not only deeply offensive, but harmful to minority workers throughout the state.”

The executive orders also include a mandate for state employees to return to in-person work by July 1. The Braun administration said there were 10,588 remote work agreements with state employees in 2024.

“We believe in the value of in-person collaboration and believe this will foster a stronger, more connected state workforce,” Braun said.

Braun said the in-person work policy will include exceptions, when necessary.

Braun’s orders also include a public dashboard with performance metrics for his cabinet and senior staff.

This story has been updated.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.