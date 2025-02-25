Gov. Mike Braun predicts 'wrestling match' over property tax reform in session's second half

Gov. Mike Braun is looking ahead to a “wrestling match” over property tax reform in the second half of the legislative session.

Braun said he’s confident he and lawmakers will find a “sweet, happy medium” on one of the session’s top issues.

The Senate’s version of property tax reform is targeted at older Hoosiers, disabled veterans and first-time homebuyers. Braun maintains relief must be broader. But his plan would cost local governments and schools billions of dollars a year.

Braun said locals need to prove they haven’t gone “above and beyond” in their budgets.

“If they bought a lot of shiny objects, they’re sitting on a lot of cash balances — do a little soul searching yourselves,” Braun said.

Braun has threatened to veto SB 1 — as a last resort — if it doesn’t improve and there have been digital ads targeting lawmakers on the issue.

Braun said it’s a healthy conversation.

“Hopefully it's uncomfortable only because it's addressing something that needs to be changed in a positive way,” Braun said.

Braun said he also wants to ensure the debate doesn’t go “overboard.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.