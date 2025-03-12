© 2025 WVPE
House committee remakes partisan school board candidates bill, sends it to full House

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 12, 2025 at 2:10 PM EDT
J.D. Prescott is a White man with brown hair. He is wearing a suit and tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City) opted not to bring up a partisan school boards bill he authored in the first half of the 2025 legislative session, opting instead to deal with a Senate bill on the issue.

Legislation to allow school board candidates to declare a political party on the ballot is headed to the House floor for the second time this session.

A House committee made major changes to a Senate bill that leaves the measure’s ultimate fate uncertain.

A Senate bill, SB 287, would have forced school board candidates to declare a party on the general election ballot, and if they wanted to be Democrats or Republicans, they’d have to go through the primary election process first.

The House Elections Committee changed that bill so that there’s no primary election and candidates must choose a label for the general election ballot: either a political party, independent or nonpartisan.

That mirrors a House bill, HB 1230, approved by the same committee earlier this session. But that measure never got a vote on the House floor. The author of that legislation, Rep. J.D. Prescott (R-Union City), said he decided to just deal with the Senate bill and not have to take a vote on the issue twice.

Republican lawmakers have tried to make school board races partisan for years. No such measure has ever come up for a vote by the full House.

If the House ultimately approves the latest version of SB 287, it would go back to the Senate.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
