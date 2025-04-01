House Republicans vote to ban use of college student IDs at polling places

Student IDs from Indiana’s public colleges and universities could no longer be used as voter IDs under a bill, SB 10 , approved by House Republicans Tuesday.

Indiana law says identification used at polling places must have the person’s name, their photo, an expiration date and be issued by the United States or the state of Indiana.

Most student IDs at Indiana public higher ed institutions qualify. But Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) said students are getting special treatment under the law.

“A university ID does not prove that that is an Indiana resident,” Culp said.

Neither does a U.S. passport, a U.S. military ID, nor a Department of Veterans Affairs ID. But those are still allowed under state law.

Also, proving residency isn’t the point of the identification voters must show at the polling place.

Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) said you prove residency when registering to vote — and you can’t use student IDs for that.

“If we’ve got the proof of residency covered over here, why do we need to do a currently acceptable form of ID to prove I am who I say I am?” Pierce said.

Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) said Republicans are singling out students.

“Why are we putting more restrictions on one group of individuals — our young people?” Pryor said.

Rep. Renee Pack (D-Indianapolis) thinks she has the answer to Pryor’s question.

“Who are these students voting for overall? I’m just going to be truthful” Pack said. “They are a threat. They are a threat to Republicans in this state.”

Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie) said he thinks the issue is being overblown.

“I don’t understand why it’s so difficult to just get an Indiana ID,” Pressel said.

The House approved the bill along party lines. The measure now goes back to the Senate, which can send it to the governor or take it to conference committee for more work.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.