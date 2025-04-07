Committee scales back, refines ban on diversity, equity and inclusion in state government, schools

A House committee scaled back and refocused a controversial measure to eliminate DEI programs in state agencies and educational institutions. Instead of mandating the closure of programs, the bill now levies significant fines and outlines unlawful discrimination in education, employment and licensing.

Proponents of Senate Bill 289 say programs that encourage diversity, equity and inclusion have unfairly limited opportunities. Critics say those programs help attract talent to address Indiana’s many worker shortages.

Jasmina Davis is a medical student at Indiana University’s School of Medicine.

“I match the merits of places like Harvard, Yale. But I chose Indiana,” Davis said. “Because I knew I could receive the same high-quality education here in my state.”

But Davis said the scaled back measure still threatens the quality of her education in Indiana — especially compared to other states.

READ MORE: Indiana Black Caucus said Braun’s DEI order sends message that Indiana doesn’t care about fairness

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

The amendment’s author, Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers), said the changes were “an effort to codify” Gov. Mike Braun and President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

Dr. Amy Breman is an associate professor at IU’s School of Medicine. She said DEI helps make sure that lactation rooms are available and workplaces are accessible for people who use wheelchairs.

“DEI work identifies and removes those barriers so that merit — not motherhood, not mobility — determines success,” Breman said.

The committee passed the scaled-back legislation and it now goes to the full House.

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lauren@ipbnews.org or follow her on Bluesky at @laurenechapman.bsky.social.