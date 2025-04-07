Democratic lawmakers call property tax overhaul balance for local governments 'a mirage'

Democratic lawmakers say the House GOP property tax overhaul plan — unveiled Monday — is not “ready for primetime.” Republican lawmakers pushed the overhaul through committee along party lines.

Democratic concerns ranged from downstream effects on the South Shore Line in Lake County to defunding local fire and police departments. But without a prepared fiscal analysis available, Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis) said he’s worried about how painful the measure will really be.

“It’s a ‘do-nothing’ bill from really taking care of taxpayers, of property owners,” Porter said. “It does more for corporations than property owners.”

Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) authored the newest version of the overhaul. He said it’s striking a balance between local governments and property owners.

Instead of local governments getting a nearly 5.4 percent increase in their budgets, the increase is getting cut to 3 percent.

“So it’s a decrease in the increase. And by the way, we may be looking at a state budget that we’re going to deal with zero increase,” Thompson said.

Porter said he’s not buying the purported limited effect on local government.

“I mean — to me — it’s a mirage. OK? When they talk about that, they may use a word or two — but to me, it’s a mirage,” Porter said.

As of publication, the updated fiscal analysis of the measure was still unavailable.

The measure now heads to the full House.

